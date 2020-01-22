Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,149. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

