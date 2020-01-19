CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.52. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 341,531 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

