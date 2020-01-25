CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. CAI International has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.77.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com