Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 259 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 180.87 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.22.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

