Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.55 ($2.91).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.40 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 621,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

