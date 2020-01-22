Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 221.55 ($2.91).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.12. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

