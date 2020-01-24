CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNCY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?