Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222 ($2.92).

CNE opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.65. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

