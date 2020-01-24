CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.98. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 168,197 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

About CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?