Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.61. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 6,876 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

