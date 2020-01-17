Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.69. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

