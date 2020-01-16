Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider (Gerry) Tuddenham Gerard 282,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

