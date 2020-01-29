CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CalAmp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CalAmp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

