CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

