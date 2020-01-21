Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Ronald Anthony Araiza Sells 3,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CVGW stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?