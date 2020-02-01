Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $17,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 884.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

