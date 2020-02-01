Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $80.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Calavo Growers traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 1822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $213,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calavo Growers by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calavo Growers by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $17,316,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

