Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.47, 106,547 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 524% from the average session volume of 17,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

