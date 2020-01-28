Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CFW stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?