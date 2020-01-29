Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Up 2.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, 10,349 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 5,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities cut Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

