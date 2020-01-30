California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFNB stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. California First National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.