California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $16.50. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,198 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

