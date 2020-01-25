California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.19. California Resources shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2,455,103 shares traded.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $5,581,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

