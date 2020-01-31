California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.05. California Resources shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,277,940 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $5,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?