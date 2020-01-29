California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

