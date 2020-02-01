California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

