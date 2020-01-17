Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

