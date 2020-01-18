Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post $119.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.10 million. Calix reported sales of $115.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $423.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $423.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $454.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,497. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

