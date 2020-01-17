Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALX. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Calix stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $468.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

