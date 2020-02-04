Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Callaway Golf has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Callaway Golf to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

