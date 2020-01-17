Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.17

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 9385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 553.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?