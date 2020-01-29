Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.19.

ELY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

