Callaway Golf’s (ELY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.01 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 406.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,831 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

