Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

