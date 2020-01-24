Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.49

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 8127735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

