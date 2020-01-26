Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

