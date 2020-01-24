Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 5,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)