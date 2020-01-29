Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 677,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CLMT stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $364.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Further Reading: FinTech