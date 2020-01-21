Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $349.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com