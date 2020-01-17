Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading Up 9.4%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.83, approximately 198,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 197,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several analysts have commented on CLXT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The firm has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

