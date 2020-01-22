Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 16620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.80.

About Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained