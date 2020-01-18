Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.29, 6,218 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

