Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.06, 3,204 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000.

