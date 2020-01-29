Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Trading Up 0.9%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 32,107 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

