Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Shares Down 32.5%

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) fell 32.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 57,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 24,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Granite Peak Resources, Llc bought 1,048,428 shares of Cambrian Minerals Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $62,905.68.

Cambrian Minerals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

