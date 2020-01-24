Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

