Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $86.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.40. 9,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

