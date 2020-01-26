Camden National (CAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin