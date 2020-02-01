Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CAC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $716.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Camden National has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio