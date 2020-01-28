Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 guidance at $1.21-1.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.00-5.04 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $93.18 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

